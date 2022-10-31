GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man over the weekend.

Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the intersection of Broad Street and E. Long Avenue in Gastonia, police said.

Gastonia Police said Prince is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man from behind while the two were riding in a vehicle together. Prince and the man know each other, they said.

As officers arrived at the crime scene early Saturday morning, they found the 24-year-old victim inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman, who was also inside the vehicle, was not harmed.

Police said Prince initially tried to run away from the crime scene but was quickly arrested.

Authorities determined that the 24-year-old victim was sitting in the front passenger seat and Prince was in the right back seat of the vehicle when Prince pulled out a gun and while the vehicle was stopped at the intersection, Prince fired multiple rounds through the back seat.

Prince is being held without bond.