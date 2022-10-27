JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a 2015 murder of his 13-month-old daughter entered a guilty plea and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Anthony Young was charged with killing Ruby-Rayne Delana Young with a steak knife. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said during the investigation after Young’s arrest on May 3, 2015, that Young confessed to the murder during the 911 call. Miller said the child died after suffering severe loss of blood after her throat was slit.

File photo from 2015 murder scene (WNCT photo)

Lee told WNCT’s Claire Curry a plea agreement was reached late Tuesday. Young entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon for felony second-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced by Judge John E. Nobles Jr., to between 45-50 years in prison.

“She loved you so much,” said the mother of the child, Jewelie Reedy McNeil, to Young during the sentencing. “I loved her, too,” Young said.

Anthony Young (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“Losing my daughter Ruby has ripped me to shreds … I think of her every day,” McNeil said.

During a court appearance on July 1, 2015, Lee said he would seek the death penalty for Young, who pleaded not guilty. During that court appearance, defense attorney Scott Jack of Jacksonville said he was not certain his client was competent to understand the hearing’s implications, The Daily News of Jacksonville reported.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Maultsby assisted Lee on behalf of The State. Young was represented by Ernest “Buddy” Conner and Jon Nuckolls of Greenville. Lee said Young has had at least three other attorneys involved since initially being represented by Jack.