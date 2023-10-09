ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man has been arrested for robbing a local TD Bank, the Rock Hill Police Department said on Monday.

The theft occurred on Sept. 19 at 4:53 p.m. at the TD Bank located at 2609 Mills Park Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with employees who said a man entered the building and walked over to the teller line. The man then asked the teller for money. When the teller asked for his account number, the man said ‘it was a robbery.’

The man, identified as Wesley Todd McCracken, 53, of Rock Hill, did not show or indicate he had a weapon on him at that time, police said. He was able to flee the bank before the police arrived.

McCracken was identified following tips from the community, police said. On Monday, Oct. 9, he was arrested at the Quality Inn in Fort Mill.

McCracken has been charged with strong-armed robbery. He is being held at the Rock Hill Jail.