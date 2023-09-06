MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after being accused of killing his father at a Union County home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dylan Vanderschel (Courtesy: UCSO)

Dylan Vanderschel, 25, was identified as the suspect and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center, where he remains in custody awaiting extradition. His dad, Gary Vanderschel, 71, was identified as the person killed.

The incident happened around 3:55 p.m. at a residence on the 2500 block of Providence Hills Drive near Savannah Hills Drive.

Deputies say they were called to the location for reports of a ‘serious assault’ that occurred and, upon arrival, found Gary and began rendering aid along with EMS.

Gary was pronounced deceased on the scene due to his injuries, which were not clarified.

Dylan was found in Indian Land and taken into custody within an hour after the initial 911 call, authorities stated.

Officials believe this was an isolated event, and there are no threats to the public.