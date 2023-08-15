KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A China Grove man is facing several charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a pipe bomb was discovered inside his truck early Tuesday morning, according to Kannapolis Police.

Authorities said at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a Kannapolis police officer saw a truck, driven by Jamie Stirewalk, 41, of China Grove, on Springway Drive, near S. Main Street, that had fake registration from the State of Virginia.

The Kannapolis officer pulled over the truck, and while pulled over, observed several items including meth and a device resembling a pipe bomb inside, according to the police report.

A bomb squad from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was called in and residents in the area were notified for safety reasons. The bomb squad was able to confirm that it was a pipe bomb and the device was successfully detonated with no damage or injuries reported.

Queen City News was at the scene Tuesday and heard a loud bang resembling the detonation. Multiple streets were closed in the area for about three hours and had reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Stirewalt has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Jail. Stirewalt has a criminal history, but Kannapolis Police tell Queen City News he wasn’t “known” to them in the area.

This case remains open and ongoing. Authorities tell Queen City News the ATF will be contacted.