KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say they arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman this week.

Police conducted a traffic stop at Exit 5 (Dixon School Road) off I-85 and arrested 37-year-old Timothy Parson without incident. His passenger, Tracy Marie Hartis, was also arrested for obstruction of justice. The duo drove a 2003 BMW 325I with a South Carolina license plate. Authorities took both individuals to the Kings Mountain Police Department for processing.

Earlier this week, Parson allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend at the Silver Express located at 501 E King Street. Ashley Scroggins, 34, died after the attack.

On Wednesday, police recovered and seized a vehicle Parson reportedly drove after the stabbing at a Kings Mountain business.

Police found Scoggins on Tuesday, and emergency personnel transported her to Kings Mountain Hospital for treatment. She died soon after arriving at the hospital. Kings Mountain Criminal Investigation Division had already responded to the scene for further investigation.