GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect wanted by the FBI in a child’s murder in Florida — who barricaded himself inside a home off Fire Tower Road for nearly three hours on Monday — has been taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance told members of the media that Claude Brooks Jr., a man who was a child murder suspect in Florida and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List, was taken into custody. He had barricaded himself inside a home in the Windsor Development of Buckingham Drive. Deputies ended the standoff by going into the home, where Brooks was eventually found hiding in the attic.

Around noon, deputies, EMS and other personnel were on the scene of “an active law enforcement event.” Officials warned residents to shelter in place while others were warned to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, the initial notice stated, “If you are not in the area, please stay out of the area until notified otherwise. We will advise further when possible. This is not a drill.”

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office issued a new Facebook post that stated, “The incident in the Windsor Development continues. It is isolated to one residence near the cul-de-sac at the end of Buckingham Dr. where a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a residence. Stay clear from the area of the residence, as it is dangerous. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

At 2:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook that the suspect was in custody.

“Update: The suspect is now in custody with no one injured. The home remains a crime scene and off-limits. Thank you for your patience and support during this prolonged operation. Safety first.”