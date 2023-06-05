MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of four suspects charged in the murder of a 20-year-old woman in NoDa back in 2020 has bonded out of jail, records show.

James Salerno, who has been charged with murder, kidnapping, driving while impaired, felony possession of marijuana, and conceal/failure to report a death posted bond on June 3, 2023.

Salerno is one of four people who were charged in the death of Mary Collins. Her body was discovered at an apartment complex located on Rollerton Road after being reported missing.

Collins’ family reported that she was going to Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood to meet up with some friends before her disappearance. Collins had been diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

Records state Salerno was being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail since early April 2020 on this homicide case before he made bond.

Three others were charged in this case: America Diehl, Lavi Pham, and Kelly Lavery. Diehl faces charges of conceal/failure to report a death and felony accessory after the fact. She is currently out of jail after posting bond in September 2021.

Left to right: America Diehl, James Salerno, Kelly Lavery, and Lavi Pham

Pham faces charges of murder, kidnapping, and conceal/failure to report a death. He remains at the Mecklenburg County Jail. Lavery faced charges of murder, kidnapping, and concealment of death/disturbing human remains. She was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.