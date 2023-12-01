FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fort Mill Police announced they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a September First Citizens Bank robbery.

On Sept. 29, officers went to the 1401 SC Highway 160 bank around 4:23 p.m. for a robbery call. Bank employees said Anthony Nathaniel Drayton gave tellers a note demanding money. He was able to flee the crime scene on foot following the robbery.

Greenville County Sheriff deputies and Simpsonville Police arrested Drayton on Thursday, Nov. 30. They transferred Drayton from Simpsonville to the Moss Justice Center in York.

Drayton faces charges of use of intimidation to steal money from a bank.

Officials said the man will remain in custody at the Moss Justice Center pending a bond hearing. This case remains under investigation.