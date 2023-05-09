ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect who lunged with a knife at a deputy was fatally shot in an area north of Burlington, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday at 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted guest who was in violation of a 50b Domestic Violence Protection Order and believed by the caller to be using cocaine at the time of the call.

Deputies arrived on the scene in the Carolina community north of Burlington at 11:38 a.m. and tried to get the person to leave the home.

The person came out of the home armed with a knife and lunged at a deputy who fired a duty weapon and hit the suspect in the left forearm. The injury was non-fatal, the release says.

The suspect ran and hid behind nearby junk vehicles. Deputies then tried to administer medical aid.

Because the suspect was still armed with the knife, deputies could not get close.

A sheriff’s office crisis investigator arrived and began negotiations with the suspect which continued for nearly two hours.

The suspect later requested a cigarette and was given one.

As the officer who gave the suspect a cigarette turned to walk away, the suspect lunged with the knife at the officer and was hit by fire from a less-than-lethal weapon.

As deputies tried to approach the suspect, he again lunged at deputies with the knife and was fatally shot, the sheriff’s office says.

Two Deputies are presently on administrative leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.

The case remains under investigation by the NCSBI and the ACSO.