BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after authorities said he tried to rob a Burke County Dollar General but the clerk did not take him seriously.

The attempted armed robbery happened at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Dollar General, located along 18 South in the George Hildebran area.

The manager of the local Dollar General called Burke County Emergency Communications saying a man wearing camouflage clothing told the clerk that he needed all her money as he kept his left hand in his coat pocket.

The clerk did not take the suspect seriously at first, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. More customers walked up to checkout and the suspect walked out of the store, deputies said.

The suspect, identified as Gary Troy Towery, of Casar, was last seen driving a grey GMC Sanoma truck that was partially spray painted. At 1:50 p.m., detectives located the suspect’s wrecked, unoccupied vehicle on Dirty Ankle Road just below his residence.

Cleveland County deputies arrived at the scene and were advised Towery had just been arrested on Dirty Ankle Road where they had received a 911 call of a man trying to break into vehicles.

At the time of arrest by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Towery was wearing clothes that were seen in the video at the Dollar General. Burke County detectives obtained a warrant for arrest on Towery for attempted armed robbery to be served prior to his release.