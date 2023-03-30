MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is on the run in the Charlotte area after leading deputies on a car chase in Union County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began at Monroe’s Piedmont High School parking lot when authorities were notified of a ‘suspicious vehicle’; they found the car in that area and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies say the driver did not stop, fled at high speeds, and struck a patrol vehicle in the process. The pursuit ended near Waylong Drive, the suspect stopped his car, and ran via foot.

Multiple agencies are searching for the driver.

Officials advised the suspect did not enter the school at any time and all students are safe.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the UCSO main office at (704)283-3789.