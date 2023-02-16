SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed suspect was shot at close range during a physical struggle with Rowan County deputies inside a trailer in Salisbury Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said deputies received a tip from an informant Tuesday afternoon that wanted suspects, Jordan Mays and Jeremy Brock, were at a trailer on Thriftwood Court in Salisbury.

Mays was on the “10 Most Wanted List” by State Probation for failure to appear warrants for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while license revoked and a probation violation.

Five deputies wearing tactical uniforms went to the trailer to take the men into custody.

When they arrived, a perimeter was established around the home and deputies used loudspeakers of a patrol vehicle to announce their presence, the sheriff’s office said. Both suspects’ names were reportedly called out.

After several minutes without a response, deputies said they closed in on the trailer and contacted a woman outside the rear of the home.

As she was questioned, other deputies said they saw movement on a detached garage on the property. Jeremy Brock was found hiding inside and was taken into custody.

Deputies then learned that Mays was in the rear bedroom of the trailer. They said they entered the home and “loudly announced” their presence several times as they approached the bedroom door and when they entered the room.

Mays was found inside on the bed with a woman. Deputies said a handgun was visible on a table beside the bed less than 3 feet from the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said deputies commanded Mays numerous times to not reach for the gun and for him to show them his hands.

According to authorities, body camera video from the incident shows deputies struggling with Mays on the bed and then onto the floor of the bedroom to secure his hands.

One of the deputies allegedly positioned himself just inside the bedroom door with an AR 15 Rifle to cover the deputies attempting to subdue Mays.

One of the deputies reportedly yelled “Tase him,” after which Mays was able to stand up with an officer still on his back.

The sheriff’s office said Mays turned toward the table and grabbed the gun. The deputy covering by the doorway saw the gun in Mays hand and announced “gun” several times.

As Mays turns around with his weapon, the deputy fired “what is believed to be five rounds from his AR 15, authorities said.

Mays was struck at close range, including a fatal shot to the head.

The sheriff’s office said one of the deputies responded with first aid equipment, but they determined aid was not possible due to the extent of Mays’ injury.

“After personally reviewing the body camera footage, it is obvious that our Deputies encountered a deadly threat and used force that was necessary and reasonable to stop that threat,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said. “Even though a handgun was in reach of the offender, our deputies first tried a hands-on approach to apprehending Jordan Mays. They also were in the process of attempting to use a Taser on Jordan Mays. The aggressive and deadly actions of Jordan Mays resulted in our Deputies having to administer deadly and lethal force to protect themselves. Our Deputies acted bravely in the face of a deadly threat encounter.”

“It is never our desire to be involved in a lethal, deadly force encounter. However, we are often forced into this outcome by those that would mean harm to others. We take steps and train to avoid these confrontations. I as Sheriff, offer my sincere condolences to the Family of Jordan Mays. I also ask that the privacy of our Deputies and their families be respected at this time.”

Authorities said three 9mm handguns were removed from the bedroom. Over $3,000 cash and a large amount of suspected crystal meth were also seized, they said.

Sheriff Allen said five deputies were placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.