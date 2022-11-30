GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gaston County Police Department continues to seek information on a theft from a vehicle back in October.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Authorities said between 11 p.m. and 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 11, two Stihl chainsaws, one Stihl backpack blower, and one Milwaukee drill set were stolen from a vehicle off Rudisill Road.

The suspect has been described as a white male with tattoos on his shoulders and possibly on his back. He was driving a two-toned vehicle with, a light-colored upper half and a darker-colored lower half. The make and model are unknown, police said.

The vehicle also has a tag on the front, but it was not legible in the videos.

The victim stated the vehicle was very loud, Gaston County Police said. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.