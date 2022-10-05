CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shooting that broke out Tuesday in a Harris Teeter parking lot in the Steele Creek area, and injured a man, all began with the attempted sale of a stolen car, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, in the 4000 block of Berewick Town Center Drive. CMPD said the armed suspect, identified as Tan Nhat Tran, 20, met with the victim about the sale of a Dodge Charger that Tran has listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

During the public meeting, CMPD said Tran pulled out a handgun. As the victim tried to flee the scene in a truck, Tran reportedly clung to the passenger side of the truck and fired, hitting the man in the abdomen. The truck sped into the shopping center, where it hit at least one parked car, authorities said.

“There were customers inside the store and you could hear them screaming because it was their vehicles that got hit,” one witness said to Queen City News. “By the time I came outside, I saw the altercation with the two young gentlemen.”

Video shared with Queen City News shows the two men pressed against the truck. Eventually, the two separate, and the victim stumbles off injured after wrestling the firearm away from Tran.

Charlotte Fire Fighter Michael Cunningham happened to be in the parking lot getting lunch when the shooting happened. In the video, you see him pull the victim away to safety. The Charlotte Fire Department said Cunningham called 911 and helped until assistance arrived. He also made sure witnesses stayed out of harm’s way.

CMPD said Tran fled to a nearby hotel where he was located and arrested. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The Dodge Charger listed for sale was reported stolen out of Alabama, police said.