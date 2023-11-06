CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man has died in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning outside a bar in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

The reported shootout occurred at 2:44 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, outside La Zima Bar located in the 100 block of Eastway Drive, according to the police report.

Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, CMPD announced Monday.

CMPD said both the “suspect and victim” were shot in an altercation at the location. The weapon used was a handgun, the police report stated.

The second man, 44 years old, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers.