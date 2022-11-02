GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason.

The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him.

“I do not need to continue to take my medicine that they gave me because it’s making me feel really strange like it wants to make me hurt myself,” said Decarlos Freshley.

Freshley appeared via video conference from the jail Wednesday.

He was holding his right eye out of the frame of the camera.

Prosecutors told the judge Freshley is homeless, saying that he’s a flight risk.

Police say Freshley had blood on him when they found him with the machete about two hours after the attack Tuesday.

Investigators say he rode up on a bicycle to a construction site on Redding Street in Gastonia and started chatting with the crew, and then out of nowhere, he pulled out a machete and attacked the workers.

“When officers got there, they did find three victims that were suffering from laceration wounds, one pretty severe to the point that our officers had to throw a tourniquet on the individual’s arm to stop the severe bleeding that he was having,” said Rick Goodale with the Gastonia Police Department.

Prosecutors say someone who saw the attack chased Freshley away with a pipe or a pole, and he got away on his bicycle, but police later found him in a wooded area in a tent city, and Freshley directed them to the machete, which was stashed underneath his mattress.

A judge set Freshley’s bond at $250,000.

A woman who answered the phone at the company, McGee brothers in Monroe, tells Queen City News the workers who were attacked are doing OK.