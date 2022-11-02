FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m.

Price Jr. entered the bank and passed a handwritten note to a clerk at a teller window, police said. The note was written on the back of Price’s pay stub.

After reading the note, the teller initially declined his demand.

Price Jr. then demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported earlier Tuesday for unauthorized use out of Hope Mills.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Police said Price Jr. attempted to rob another bank earlier in the day at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 301 North Walnut St. in Fairmont by passing a note through the drive-thru lane.

The teller refused his demand and Price Jr. left the scene.

Police originally encouraged Price Jr. to surrender peacefully, but later said just after 3:30 p.m., that Price Jr. was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop in the county.