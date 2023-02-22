MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are wanted after a shootout in a Matthews parking lot on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, according to the police department.

Emanuel Capote-Angelia, 23, was issued a warrant for arrest and is charged with the following:

Discharging a weapon on occupied property

Felony conspiracy

Assault with a deadly weapon

Discharge of firearm in the city

Injury to personal property

Emanuel Capote-Angelia (Courtesy: Matthews Police Department)

Max Perez, 28, was issued a warrant for arrest and is charged with the following:

Felony conspiracy

Altering, destroying, or stealing evidence of criminal conduct

Max Perez (Courtesy: Matthews Police Department)

The incident happened at the Circle K on the 3400 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road near Idlewild Road.

WATCH 📹 | Matthews Police are trying to track down the shooter who opened fire in the middle of a gas station parking lot with other people around. Story: https://t.co/Ur9DFrsGgk @RobinKanady pic.twitter.com/nvfnQT1z5r — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) February 21, 2023

Witnesses told officers a group of three men entered the store and began drinking alcohol that they took from the refrigerators.

Police said that shortly after that, two other men entered, and one of them got into an altercation with a man from the group of three drinking.

Following that, authorities say when they were leaving the store, Capote-Angelia, from the group of three, went to a car he came in, got a gun, and began shooting at the other men as they tried to get in their car.