MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are wanted after a shootout in a Matthews parking lot on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, according to the police department.
Emanuel Capote-Angelia, 23, was issued a warrant for arrest and is charged with the following:
- Discharging a weapon on occupied property
- Felony conspiracy
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Discharge of firearm in the city
- Injury to personal property
Max Perez, 28, was issued a warrant for arrest and is charged with the following:
- Felony conspiracy
- Altering, destroying, or stealing evidence of criminal conduct
The incident happened at the Circle K on the 3400 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road near Idlewild Road.
Witnesses told officers a group of three men entered the store and began drinking alcohol that they took from the refrigerators.
Police said that shortly after that, two other men entered, and one of them got into an altercation with a man from the group of three drinking.
Following that, authorities say when they were leaving the store, Capote-Angelia, from the group of three, went to a car he came in, got a gun, and began shooting at the other men as they tried to get in their car.