STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were injured in Statesville shooting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, according to the police department.

The double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Caldwell Street near U.S. Highway 21.

Police say they responded to the block for reports of shots fired; upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen. Officers provided medical attention to aid the victim until EMS arrived, rushing him to a local hospital.

Minutes later, authorities found a second victim with a gunshot wound to his foot; that 33-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Investigation revealed the victims and other people were standing on the side of the road, talking at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Durham Avenue. Witnesses say suspects began firing shots from a wooded area across from where they were standing.

The suspects have not been identified and ran away.