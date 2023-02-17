DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are asking for help identifying suspects after several vehicles were vandalized in the Davidson area.

The incidents happened during the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, and in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at residences along the following locations:

Pine Road

Avinger Road

McConnell neighborhood

Police say they responded to several residences for reports of damaged vehicles.

Upon arrival, they found many cars with shattered windows by air or BB guns; they assumed it happened between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

With any information, officials ask to share footage or information with police by contacting them at: policeinfo@townofdavidson.org.