SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said officers and Salisbury Fire crews were investigating the package at the store on Arlington Street.

Employees reportedly discovered the package and called police, authorities said. Employees were evacuated.

Police said the Walmart will be closed to customers during the investigation.

Residents and shoppers are asked to stay away from the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.