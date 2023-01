CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced a south Charlotte standoff was over, and they arrested a subject Friday afternoon.

Earlier, a SWAT team assisted officers with a “barricaded subject” on Friday morning.

CMPD said the situation was near the 7500 block of Quail Meadow Lane.

SWAT has located and arrested the subject. The area is now being cleared. https://t.co/AACdEkxE5X — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 20, 2023

No details about the suspect were released.

CMPD asked residents to avoid the area while law enforcement was on the scene.