CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team assisted officers with a barricaded subject in southeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the officers were in the area of the 6200 block of Wheeler Drive.
CMPD said the subject surrendered themselves to police and were taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing situation. Check back for more information.