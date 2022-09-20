LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies were attempting to engage with Brandon Scronce, 43, of Lincolnton, who was wanted for assault at a home along White Street on Monday.

Scronce refused to come out, a SWAT team was called in, and the door was breached, according to the sheriff’s report.

Scronce was arrested and turned over to Gaston County Police, where he was served with warrants for assault and failure to appear.

He was held under a $269,000 secured bond.