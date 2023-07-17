CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte was ‘contained’ late Monday night, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The incident began on Monday, July 17, 2023, around 9 p.m. on the 7700 block of Krefeld Glen Drive near East Independence Boulevard, which was closed in both directions in response to a barricaded person.

Police said they were sent to the location for a welfare call for service. When officers approached the apartment, a subject fired ‘at least one shot inside’ the building.

Authorities entered to see if help was needed and saw a female reaching for a gun; after verbalizing a command to stop moving, an officer shot his weapon, reports stated.

After retreating from the apartment, officials said SWAT arrived, entered, and found a female with at least one gunshot wound; paramedics rushed that person to the hospital.

Police said the situation was resolved at 10:25 p.m., and no officers were injured. A juvenile was rescued from the scene, and a firearm was found.

Officials dvised there was no threat to the public.