CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD’S SWAT team is responding to an armed suspect barricaded at a home in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said the incident was ongoing in the 200 block of Hoskins Road. Some roads in the area were closed off while law enforcement was on scene.

CMPD asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

It was not immediately known why police were initially called to the scene.