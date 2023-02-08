Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team was deployed early Wednesday morning as police served a warrant in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said SWAT was “out on an active service warrant” in the 6400 block of Revolutionary Trail.

CMPD did not give additional details about the situation or what the warrant is related to.

Police said the SWAT Team members had cleared the area around 6:25 a.m.

Queen City News will provide more information as it is released by authorities.