STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is accused of pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots during an armed robbery of a gun at a home in Statesville last month, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man told deputies on Dec. 31, 2022, that he had been robbed at gunpoint at his home the day before.

The victim allegedly identified the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, who detectives said the victim was attempting to sell a gun to through an arrangement they made online.

Daniel Miller (ICSO)

Detectives said Miller drove to the victim’s house on Fonda Road, parked at the end of the driveway and walked down the driveway to meet the victim.

That’s when, authorities said, Miller took the firearm from the victim, pulled out another gun and pointed it them.

He’s then accused of running back to his vehicle as he fired multiple shots at the victim.

The person was not struck by gunfire, but deputies said the home was struck multiple times while occupants were inside.

Miller was located by law enforcement a short time later and arrested. He was charged with one count of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, one count of Felony Discharge of a Weapon in to Occupied Property, one count of Felony Conspiracy and one count of Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.