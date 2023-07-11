CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly two months after 17-year-old Raynard Mahoney, Jr. was shot and killed, a 17-year-old suspect has turned themselves in, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

On Monday morning, July 10, officers say the 17-year-old suspect went to their Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Uptown to surrender. After speaking with detectives, the teen was charged with the following:

Murder

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Minor in Possession of a Firearm

The family of Mahoney has been notified of the arrest. On the evening of May 18, police say they found Raynard Mahoney, Jr. shot, with life-threatening injuries, in the 7300 block of Larwill Lane.

Mahoney was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, officials state.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD Homicide Detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective in this case.

The public can also anonymously contact crime stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.