YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a car break-in suspect on Friday following a tip from the public.

Deputies said Desane Sinsere Washington, 18, of Summerton, was one of four people looking into cars in a Fort Mill apartment complex. A 911 caller said the teen was in a group carrying flashlights, screwdrivers, and backpacks around 4:49 a.m. that morning.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the group fleeing in a vehicle. At a traffic stop, three of the car’s occupants ran into the woods, with deputies taking one into custody.

Washington ran from deputies while being handcuffed, but he was re-apprehended. York County deputies dispatched a K-9 Unit to track the others, but authorities believe an accomplice picked up the others in another car.

Washington is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and failing to stop for blue lights.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

From the one arrest, deputies recovered a stolen Dodge Charger and recovered two firearms.

The case is still under investigation.

The York County Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Operation Diamondback’ is a summer-long crime suppression campaign to take a more proactive approach to stopping the breaking and entering of cars and vehicle theft in York County.

The program has netted 15 arrests and recovered 30 stolen cars, the sheriff’s office said.