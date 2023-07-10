CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After being shot multiple times on Saturday, a teen has since passed away at the hospital Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Just before 5 p.m. on On Saturday, July 8, officers say they were called to a shooting in the 5000 block of Curtiswood Drive near Eastway Drive. Found at the scene was a 19-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, now identified as Ja’Kez Johnson, was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries, but later passed away from his injuries on Monday, July 10, according to police.

Detectives say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Detective Planty is the lead investigator.

The public can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This fatal shooting marks the first of three homicides in northeast Charlotte in a less than 5-hour period on Saturday. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot and killed a few hours later in the 2400 block of Turtle Point Road. A few hours after that, a woman died in a shooting in the 8200 block of North Tryon Street.