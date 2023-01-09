GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old died and a man was injured in shootings that were connected in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. at HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Officers who responded found a 14-year-old boy suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, police said.

Wayne County EMS responded, but the teenager died at the scene, the news release said.

While police were at the HV Brown Park scene, they were told a person was shot on Olivia Lane — about a mile from the scene of the teen’s death.

Officers went to Olivia Lane and found a 32-year-old man who also had been shot at least twice, the news release said. The wounded man was taken to UNC Health Wayne by EMS.

“It appears at this time that the two shootings are connected,” police said in the news release.

Officers said both shootings are still under investigation.