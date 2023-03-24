CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old boy was struck in the leg after gunshots were fired into a home in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.

During the shooting, the teenager was struck in the leg. He was taken to a children’s emergency department with what was considered to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The boy’s mother and two other children were inside the home.

Investigators said they don’t believe the shooting was a random act but did not provide information about a potential motive.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.