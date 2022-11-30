CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was seriously injured Wednesday following a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

A juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday, Dec. 1 and charged with:

Attempted 1st-Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property (2 counts)

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills.

Medic rushed the teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.