ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and right leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man was in the yard when the shooting happened. Witnesses allegedly reported seeing a silver or grey sedan speeding through the area just after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.