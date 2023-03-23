Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old was shot in his lower back during an incident in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 5:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Rich Street where they found the victim laying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back and is expected to recover.

Authorities did not mention a potential suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.