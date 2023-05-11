SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several juveniles were arrested Tuesday after a shooting and pursuit that ended at Henderson Independent High School, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Police said officers heard gunshots Tuesday somewhere near the Spencer Town Hall on S. Salisbury Avenue.

Multiple units converged on the area and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to the hospital where he remained in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Officers reported seeing a black Nissan Rogue leaving the area at a high rate of speed. They attempted to pull the vehicle over but it failed to stop.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen early Tuesday in Winston-Salem.

After a brief pursuit toward Salisbury, the driver of the vehicle drove into the parking lot of Henderson Independent High School and struck several unoccupied staff vehicles, police said.

Five suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind the school.

While the school was on lockdown, officers said they located four of the five suspects and took them into custody.

A fifth suspect was identified but escaped capture.

Police said all five suspects were under the age of 18. Multiple were charged with various felony and misdemeanor offenses. Their names were withheld due to their age.

One of them was charged with attempted and another was charged with accessory after the fact related to the attempted murder, authorities said.

Police said additional charges were expected in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574.