CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old is in stable condition following a shooting Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to a service call in the 300 block of Prince Charles Street off Eastway Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon.

They soon learned someone had transported the injured teen to the hospital by private vehicle.

Assault With A Deadly Weapon Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/Ed31nXhGGU — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 19, 2023

This investigation remains active and ongoing.