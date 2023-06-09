THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A19-year-old man wanted for the murder of a four-year-old in Tennessee was apprehended by Thomasville officers Tuesday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 10:10 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street when they were told about a domestic disturbance.

The caller told police her daughter and another male had broken into her home and were not supposed to be there.

Once officers arrived, they learned of the people had fled the scene.

Officers learned the male, Lamarion Dante Buchanan, 19, of Nashville, was wanted for murder out of Nashville.

The daughter, a 25-year-old Thomasville woman, was taken into custody around Randolph Street.

She is charged with trespassing and breaking and entering.

Officers found Buchanan hiding in a vehicle in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Buchanan was taken to the Davidson County Jail where he will be facing extradition by Tennessee authorities.

Buchanan is one of four suspects who reportedly opened fire on a vehicle, hitting and killing a four-year-old on May 30.

The Thomasville woman was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.