CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has been arrested under the new street takeovers legislation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials took three cars under the new laws on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 13, CMPD, with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 18-year-old Zachary Perialas.

Police say the new legislation, which went into effect on Dec. 1, and stronger enforcement will make the streets of Charlotte safer.