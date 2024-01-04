IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities confirm that they have caught three teenagers accused of breaking into almost two dozen businesses in Iredell County.

Troutman Police confirm with Queen City News that overnight Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police pulled over the vehicle the teens stole from an employee at a Dunkin’ on New Year’s Day.

The police chief said the two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old accused in the break-ins were inside the stolen car when CMPD pulled it over in Charlotte and they hopped out and ran away.

CMPD was able to track them all down and take them into custody. Troutman Police said one of the teenagers who police had already identified was taken to a juvenile detention center.

The other two teenagers were released to their parents, authorities said.

Queen City News also learned from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office that they are looking into break-ins at a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Mexican restaurant in Sherrills Ford that happened before Christmas to see if they’re connected to the break-ins in Iredell County.