MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.

Mitchell reportedly became aware that Jessica Sue Proctor, an employee of Stepping Stones Group, smelled like alcohol. Officials said Stepping Stones Group is a company that Iredell-Statesville Schools uses to temporarily fill open positions.

Proctor was removed from the classroom where she was working and escorted to the school’s office. Authorities said she was determined to be impaired and had an empty bottle of wine in her possession.

She also allegedly had an insulated cup full of wine that she was drinking.

Proctor was charged with misdemeanor possession of alcohol on a school campus. She was also charged with misdemeanor child neglect for having an open bottle of wine in her pocketbook that “the students could have easily accessed.”