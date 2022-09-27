ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man in Texas is accused of making a social media post threatening to “shoot up” Northwestern High School in Rock Hill Monday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said investigators were made aware on Monday of a threat made toward the high school on social media.

The threat reportedly included the words “shoot up” in the message and referred to the schools as “nwhs,” authorities said.

Police began investigating to identify the suspect and determine if the threat was viable. Officers were directed to Northwestern High and other schools nearby for increased safety measures throughout the day on Monday.

Authorities said their preliminary information revealed that the threat was made by a person in Harris County, Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and positively identified 20-year-old Chris Morales as the suspect who sent the treat.

Morales was arrested Monday night and charged with Terroristic Threat.

Police did not say if the suspect had any ties to the high school or the Rock Hill area.