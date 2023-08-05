CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Robert “Bobby” Price is facing new charges of child sex abuse.

After a 2014 child sex crimes conviction on indecent liberties with a child — authorities arrested him on Friday for accusations stemming from 2001 to 2011; with three children who ranged in age at the time from nine to 15 years old.

Price was out on bond just over 6 hours after he was booked into jail.

“There’s a high rate of recidivism with those that are registered sex offenders. We can’t say who, we can’t say where,” says Captain Jim Wright with the Crimes Against Children department with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Sex offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking reports sexual recidivism rates range from 5% after 3 years to 24% after 15 years.

Researchers say hidden offending presents significant challenges for professionals working in sex offender management because it’s difficult to know whether offenders who appear to be non-recidivists based on official records are truly offense free.

“It leads into the adolescent development of children when children are victimized either brutally by physical harm, sexual harm, emotional harm when that child is ready to come forward, they do some immediately report and disclose to their parents or friends, others. It takes a while to process when they’re ready, they come forward and we’re always ready,” said Capt. Wright.

Officials say he’s now the Associate Pastor at Camino Church in Charlotte as part of a rehabilitation program called “Recycle”.

Lead pastor Rusty Price, the suspect’s brother, says the church knew about Price’s past conviction, but hired him anyway. The congregation eventually found out as well.

“It’s not the first announcement we make when people come to the church, but also we don’t hide it. So over time, you know, people have asked questions and we’re always very transparent with what happened in the past,” Price said.

Price’s allegations of child sex crimes would have fallen under the new bond reform law called the “Pretrial Integrity Act” that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed in July.

It takes effect on October 1.

However, the new law only applies to charges of crimes allegedly committed on or after October first of this year.

Under the new law, suspects charged with certain crimes would have to stay in jail for 48 hours before they can see a judge to determine if they’ll be released.

Camino church was where Price was working when he was arrested — the church says he was never around children.

“We have never received a direct complaint since he’s been here at this place And the allegations are in that same time period that things were our awareness was that was dealt with that was paid for. And so to this point, there had been no cause [for] concern or no complaints to us internally. And now today, with this revelation of what’s happened again, we’re devastated with what’s happened,” Price said.