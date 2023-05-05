LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects connected to the theft of more than $50,000 worth of copper wiring.

The thefts occurred over a two-month period at Killian Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant on Old Plank Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The first theft was reported on January 25 where a spool with 1,134 feet of copper wiring valued at $14,000 was stolen. Deputies said the suspects cut a chain link fence and stole a skid steer from a nearby site on January 19 to remove the copper.

The Sheriff’s Office said the skid steer was located the same day near the intersection of June Dellinger Road and Old Plank Road.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office



Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The second theft was reported on February 8 when company officials said two rolls of copper wiring valued at $30,000 were taken using a stolen lift from a nearby property. The lift was recovered but the copper was still missing, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The third theft of copper was reported on April 7 when $8,000 worth of copper was stolen from the site. In this incident, security cameras recorded two men placing the copper in the back of a pickup truck. One of the men had numerous tattoos visible on his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050