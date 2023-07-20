IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell Water Corporation is issuing a warning to the public and local companies who are considering water theft.

“Stealing water is a crime that not only raises costs for customers but also threatens Iredell Water’s water quality,” Iredell Water Corporation officials said in a statement. “When a thief rigs up an improper connection to Iredell Water’s system, the person is not only indirectly raising water rates, but their actions can lead to contamination of the drinking water.”

Officials said contamination can happen in the area where the water theft is taking place, and possibly with chemicals that are being used by the thief.

These crimes are happening in the middle of the day.

“Because of the potential threats to water rates and quality, any individuals caught stealing water from a hydrant are subject to fines and criminal prosecution. Fines for stealing water from a hydrant are $1,000 for the first offense, $2,000 for the second offense, and above, and criminal prosecution,” Iredell Water Corporation said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Iredell Water Corporation with enforcement.

A $100 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of any person or company committing water theft, officials said.

If anyone suspects a person or company is stealing water from a hydrant, they’re asked to call 704-876-0672 or 704-876-0673 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 707-878-3180.