UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a large-scale fentanyl seizure as part of a joint narcotics operation between CMPD and the UCSO.

Tyzhe Hough, 29, and Jennifer Nixon, 27, have been charged with the following:

Multiple counts of trafficking in opium/heroin

Felony possession of cocaine

Multiple counts of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin

Multiple counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office

Hough and Nixon were arrested late last week by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and CMPD. During the multi-agency investigation, police said the Union County residents were selling large quantities of illicit, street-pressed fentanyl pills.

A search warrant was conducted at the suspects’ home located along East Tallyrand Avenue in Monroe. During the search, several thousand fentanyl pills were located and seized.

Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office

Hough and Nixon are being held at the Union County Detention Center. Hough is being held under a $2 million bond. Nixon is being held under a $1 million bond.

“The lives that will be saved from this large-scale fentanyl seizure and the arrests of these two traffickers could number in the thousands and I commend everyone involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication,” UCSO Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call UCSO at 704-283-3789 or UC Crime Soppters at 704-283-5600.