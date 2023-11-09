UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a large-scale fentanyl seizure as part of a joint narcotics operation between CMPD and the UCSO.
Tyzhe Hough, 29, and Jennifer Nixon, 27, have been charged with the following:
- Multiple counts of trafficking in opium/heroin
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Multiple counts of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin
- Multiple counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances
Hough and Nixon were arrested late last week by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and CMPD. During the multi-agency investigation, police said the Union County residents were selling large quantities of illicit, street-pressed fentanyl pills.
A search warrant was conducted at the suspects’ home located along East Tallyrand Avenue in Monroe. During the search, several thousand fentanyl pills were located and seized.
Hough and Nixon are being held at the Union County Detention Center. Hough is being held under a $2 million bond. Nixon is being held under a $1 million bond.
“The lives that will be saved from this large-scale fentanyl seizure and the arrests of these two traffickers could number in the thousands and I commend everyone involved in this investigation for their hard work and dedication,” UCSO Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call UCSO at 704-283-3789 or UC Crime Soppters at 704-283-5600.