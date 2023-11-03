LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Threats of violence are being investigated at a high school in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies said they responded to East Lincoln High School regarding threats of violence Friday morning.

“There were rumors among students referencing a possible threat of violence on campus today,” the Lincoln County School District confirmed with Queen City News in a written statement. “The rumors have been investigated and we are continuing to work with law enforcement.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Both police and the district said the school was operating under normal conditions and the district said all students and staff are safe.

Additional deputies were working the area of the school Friday as a precautionary measure.