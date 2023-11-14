CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have been arrested after deputies found three homes and three cars shot at in Cabarrus County, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened on Sep. 1, 2023, in the Cabarrus Woods neighborhood off of Rocky River Road.

Investigators said this took place in retaliation to a robbery from earlier in the day. Fortunately, no one was injured during these incidents.

Akarrie Malik Bunton, 19, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of a firearm

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Two juveniles, who were not named, were also arrested and charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Injury to a person’s property

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Possession of a handgun by a minor

Going armed to the terror of the public

The investigation into this case is still open, officials said.